Carlo Ancelotti's son might take over as head coach of a Ligue 1 club

Ligue 1 club Reims is seeking a new head coach for the upcoming season and has several candidates lined up for interviews.

According to L'Equipe, the shortlist includes Davide Ancelotti, the son of legendary Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. Currently serving as an assistant to his father at Real Madrid, Davide has never held a head coach position. His current contract runs until 2026.

Reims will hold discussions with the candidates next week, aiming to select a new head coach soon.

On a related note, a championship parade was held in Madrid on May 12 to celebrate Real Madrid's La Liga victory this season. Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of "Los Blancos," stood out during the celebration by recreating his iconic 2022 photo wearing sunglasses and holding a cigar, which became an internet sensation.