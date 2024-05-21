The goalkeeper of Real Madrid shared insights into his recovery following two significant injuries

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois opened up about his recovery journey following two serious knee injuries.

"In August, I cried because the worst thing that can happen to you in football is a cruciate ligament injury. When I returned home, I said that I was going to work hard and come back stronger. That was my idea from the beginning: to stay positive, fight, never give up, and push my limits. Many thought my season was over, but I knew it wasn't," Courtois told Marca.

Recall that for most of the current season, Courtois missed out due to two injuries: a cruciate ligament tear and a meniscus injury. In his absence, first-choice goalkeeper was Chelsea's loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga, and later, he faced competition from Andriy Lunin.

Upon his return, Courtois played in 3 La Liga matches, keeping clean sheets in all of them. In the last game against Alaves, the Belgian made 10 saves.

Earlier, it was reported that Courtois' recovery from injury will be featured in a documentary series.