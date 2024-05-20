Catanzaro vs Cremonese prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.83 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On May 21, their second meeting in the playoffs of Serie B will be held Catanzaro - Cremonese. Prediction for the match between these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Catanzaro

“Southern Eagles” have experience of playing in the elite, although the club spent few seasons in the strongest division, and it was a long time ago. Catanzaro finished fifth in the current Serie B season, qualifying for the playoffs. The team greased the end of the championship a bit, having won just one victory in five confrontations.

The fight in the playoffs had to start from the quarterfinal stage, where at home against Brescia managed to level the score only on 90+6 minutes, and then managed to snatch victory in overtime - 4:2.

Cremonese

Since Cremonese fell out of the elite of Italian soccer only last season, the club immediately tried to get back. In the championship the team played well, but finished fourth, which was not enough for a direct entry into Serie A, but there remains a backup.

Thanks to the high position, the club starts the fight from the semifinal stage, but now it does not matter how the opponents played in the championship. Cremonese is remembered for conceding the least in Serie B, with such a reliable defense can achieve a lot, the main thing is not to forget about the attack.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

For two matches this season, the rivals managed not to score once, having drawn two nil draws.

Catanzaro was not impressive on his field in the championship, having 9 wins, with 6 defeats and four draws.

Cremonese was the second Serie B team in terms of away points, with 10 wins, five draws and four defeats.

Catanzaro vs Cremonese Prediction

If initially the rivals had almost equal chances of success, now a slight advantage is given to the guests. In such a difficult match, the rivals will not take risks, because it is the first meeting, ahead of the return game. We consider the bet on the total of less than 2.5 goals to be acceptable here.