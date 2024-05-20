Rhodes vs Paris prediction and betting tips on May 21, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.85 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 21, the playoffs will start, in which four French clubs will fight for one trip to Ligue 1. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the match Rhodes - Paris.

Rodez

The current season Rhodes is doing very well, because the club has the opportunity to fight for getting into the elite of French soccer. The fight in the championship was dense, but in the end managed to take fourth place. In the last round managed to beat on their field unmotivated Ajaccio - 2:0, the victory was very important, because in case of defeat, Rodez remained outside the top 5.

The very fact of getting into the playoffs for the club is a success, although winning a trip to Ligue 1 still looks like a fantasy. The club has the advantage of its arena, which should definitely be taken advantage of.

Paris

The capital club finished fifth in the championship, so they got the opportunity to fight in the playoffs for promotion. In the last round Paris failed to beat Bastia 1:1 away, the opponent in that match looked better, the victory allowed to finish one line higher.

To get into Ligue 1, you need to beat three strong opponents, which looks unlikely, now we need to think about the upcoming game, because Rhodes rarely loses on their field. Parisians paid a lot of attention to defense, so they are able to play cautiously.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Rivalries this season exchanged home victories, Paris won 2:0, and Rodez took revenge - 1:0.

At home Rhodes plays solidly, 10 wins, 6 draws and three defeats.

Paris has 6 wins, the same number of defeats, as well as 7 draws.

Rhodes vs Paris Prediction

It will only be the quarterfinals of the playoffs, and in the semifinals the winner of the pair is already waiting for Saint-Etienne. Bookmakers have not dared to single out a favorite, we should expect a tense match that can end with any outcome. It is difficult to imagine that it will be a spectacular fight on the counter courses. We consider a bet on the total of less than 2.5 goals acceptable.