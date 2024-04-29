Pachuca vs Club America prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The return leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final will be played on Wednesday at the "Estadio Miguel Hidalgo," where the local Pachuca will host Club America. The first encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Pachuca

The "Gophers" confidently progressed through the playoff's first round by defeating Philadelphia Union 6-0 in the return leg. In the quarter-finals, Pachuca faced Costa Rican side Herediano and encountered no problems. Following a 5-0 away victory, Guillermo Almada's team also won the home fixture 2-1. Heading into the return match against America, Guillermo Almada's charges are coming off an away draw in the Mexican league against Mazatlan FC, ending 1-1. Currently, Pachuca occupies the seventh position in the Liga MX standings after 17 rounds. However, they have been unable to secure a win at home in their last four matches, suffering three defeats and one draw.

Club America

The "Blue and Creams" faced Chivas in the first round and secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg. However, in the return leg, the "Eagles" found themselves trailing 0-2 during the match but managed to advance despite losing 2-3 in the end. In the quarter-finals, they faced New England Revolution and encountered no issues. After a 4-0 away victory, America comfortably defeated their opponent 5-2 at home. Heading into the return match against Pachuca, Andre Jardine's team is coming off an away victory against Puebla in the Mexican league, winning 2-1. Currently, America leads the Liga MX with 35 points, two points ahead of their closest rival, Cruz Azul.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the current season, both teams have exchanged home victories in the league.

In four out of the last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has been successful.

Pachuca has lost only one home match out of their last five encounters, securing three victories.

Pachuca vs Club America Prediction

Judging by their league performances, America seems to be in significantly better form. However, betting on the away team's victory is risky. Our bet for this match is "Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.74.