RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Pachuca vs Club America prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Pachuca vs Club America prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Pachuca vs CF America prediction Photo: facebook.com/ClubAmerica / Author unknown
Pachuca Pachuca
CONCACAF Champions League Yesterday, 21:15 Pachuca - CF America
Finished
2 : 1
International, Pachuca, Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
CF America CF America
Miguel Rodriguez
12’
Nelson Deossa
14’
23’
Henry Martin
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The return leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final will be played on Wednesday at the "Estadio Miguel Hidalgo," where the local Pachuca will host Club America. The first encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Pachuca

The "Gophers" confidently progressed through the playoff's first round by defeating Philadelphia Union 6-0 in the return leg. In the quarter-finals, Pachuca faced Costa Rican side Herediano and encountered no problems. Following a 5-0 away victory, Guillermo Almada's team also won the home fixture 2-1. Heading into the return match against America, Guillermo Almada's charges are coming off an away draw in the Mexican league against Mazatlan FC, ending 1-1. Currently, Pachuca occupies the seventh position in the Liga MX standings after 17 rounds. However, they have been unable to secure a win at home in their last four matches, suffering three defeats and one draw.

Club America

The "Blue and Creams" faced Chivas in the first round and secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg. However, in the return leg, the "Eagles" found themselves trailing 0-2 during the match but managed to advance despite losing 2-3 in the end. In the quarter-finals, they faced New England Revolution and encountered no issues. After a 4-0 away victory, America comfortably defeated their opponent 5-2 at home. Heading into the return match against Pachuca, Andre Jardine's team is coming off an away victory against Puebla in the Mexican league, winning 2-1. Currently, America leads the Liga MX with 35 points, two points ahead of their closest rival, Cruz Azul.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the current season, both teams have exchanged home victories in the league.
  • In four out of the last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has been successful.
  • Pachuca has lost only one home match out of their last five encounters, securing three victories.

Pachuca vs Club America Prediction

Judging by their league performances, America seems to be in significantly better form. However, betting on the away team's victory is risky. Our bet for this match is "Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.74.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins