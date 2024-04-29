RU RU
Main Predictions Shanghai Shenhua vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Shanghai Shenhua vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions F.C. prediction Photo: shenhuafc.com.cn / Author unknown
Shanghai Shenhua Shanghai Shenhua
Super League China Today, 08:00 Shanghai Shenhua - Cangzhou Mighty Lions F.C.
Finished
4 : 0
China, Shanghai, Shanghai Stadium
Cangzhou Mighty Lions F.C. Cangzhou Mighty Lions F.C.
Haoyang Xu
3’
Chenjie Zhu
50’
Andre Luis
76’ 90’
Prediction on game Total under 3,5
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 9th round of the Chinese Super League will be played on Wednesday in Shanghai, where the local Shanghai Shenhua will host Cangzhou Mighty Lions. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Shanghai Shenhua

The "Blue Devils" lead the Chinese Super League, surpassing their closest pursuer, Chendu Rongcheng, by two points. In eight matches, Shanghai Shenhua has not suffered a single defeat, securing six victories. In the last round, the "Blue Devils" played an away match against Shanghai Port and ended with a 1-1 draw. Despite conceding a goal in the middle of the second half, Leonid Slutsky's team managed to equalize only in the 90th minute. In the current season, Shanghai Shenhua has played three matches at home, winning two and drawing one.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

The "Yunchan Hills" currently hold the sixth position in the league table after eight rounds, with 13 points earned. They are seven points behind the leader, Zhao Junzhe's team. It's worth noting that Cangzhou had a successful start and occupied a place in the top three, but defeats in their last two matches led to a drop to the sixth position. In particular, in the last round, Cangzhou lost at home to Henan Jianye with a score of 2-3. Away from home, Cangzhou has played three matches in this Super League campaign, earning four points with one win, one draw, and one loss.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first round, Shanghai Shenhua defeated their opponent 2-0.
  • In four out of the last five matches, only one team scored.
  • In the last three encounters between these teams, no more than two goals were scored.
  • Shanghai Shenhua has a winning streak against the "Yunchan Hills," totaling five matches.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Bookmakers are confident that Shanghai Shenhua will have no problems in the upcoming match. The odds for the hosts' victory are very modest, around 1.16. Our bet for this match is "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.75.

