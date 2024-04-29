Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, at the "Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes" arena in Cordoba, the semi-final match of the Diego Maradona Cup will take place, featuring Estudiantes against Boca Juniors. We present a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Estudiantes

The "Ratslayers" concluded the tournament in second place in the standings, accumulating 27 points in 14 matches. Despite their efforts to catch up with the leader, Godoy Cruz, led by Abel Balbo, they fell short by only two points. In the last three championship matches, Estudiantes secured three consecutive victories against Central Cordoba (5:0), Boca Juniors (1:0), and Lanus (2:1). In the quarter-finals of the tournament, the "Ratslayers" convincingly defeated Barracas Central, securing a victory with a score of 3:0. It is worth noting that ahead of the match against Boca Juniors, Abel Balbo's wards are coming off a home defeat of 0:1 against Gremio in the Copa Libertadores. After three rounds played, the "Ratslayers" hold third place in the standings, trailing Strongest by goal difference.

Boca Juniors

The "Blue and Gold" secured fourth place in the regular competition of the Diego Maradona Cup. In 14 matches, the team gathered 25 points, surpassing Racing by a single point. Boca Juniors won four out of their last five matches, which propelled them into the tournament's playoffs. Notably, in the last round, they triumphed over the leader, Godoy Cruz, with a score of 1:0. In the quarter-finals of the tournament, the "Genoese" secured a 3:2 victory over River Plate away from home, conceding the first goal to Diego Martinez's team as early as the 10th minute of the match. Heading into the semi-final match against Estudiantes, the team is coming off a 2:4 defeat against Fortaleza in the Copa Sudamericana.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the current season, the teams have played three matches, with Estudiantes prevailing in two of them – 3:2 in the Copa Argentina and 1:0 in the home match in the Diego Maradona Cup.

Only in two out of the last five matches has the "Total Over 2.5" bet been successful.

In only one out of the last four encounters between these teams, both teams scored.

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors Prediction

The match will take place on neutral ground, which largely explains why bookmakers give Boca Juniors a slight advantage. The victory for the "Blue and Gold" is evaluated at odds of 2.53, while the odds for advancing to the final are 1.78. Our bet is "Boca Juniors to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.76.