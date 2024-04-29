RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors prediction Photo: bocajuniors.com.ar / Author unknown
Estudiantes Estudiantes
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina Yesterday, 19:00 Estudiantes - Boca Juniors
Finished
1 : 1
Penalty
3 : 1
Argentina,
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Edwin Cetre
76’ (P)
41’
Miguel Merentiel
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Wednesday, at the "Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes" arena in Cordoba, the semi-final match of the Diego Maradona Cup will take place, featuring Estudiantes against Boca Juniors. We present a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Estudiantes

The "Ratslayers" concluded the tournament in second place in the standings, accumulating 27 points in 14 matches. Despite their efforts to catch up with the leader, Godoy Cruz, led by Abel Balbo, they fell short by only two points. In the last three championship matches, Estudiantes secured three consecutive victories against Central Cordoba (5:0), Boca Juniors (1:0), and Lanus (2:1). In the quarter-finals of the tournament, the "Ratslayers" convincingly defeated Barracas Central, securing a victory with a score of 3:0. It is worth noting that ahead of the match against Boca Juniors, Abel Balbo's wards are coming off a home defeat of 0:1 against Gremio in the Copa Libertadores. After three rounds played, the "Ratslayers" hold third place in the standings, trailing Strongest by goal difference.

Boca Juniors

The "Blue and Gold" secured fourth place in the regular competition of the Diego Maradona Cup. In 14 matches, the team gathered 25 points, surpassing Racing by a single point. Boca Juniors won four out of their last five matches, which propelled them into the tournament's playoffs. Notably, in the last round, they triumphed over the leader, Godoy Cruz, with a score of 1:0. In the quarter-finals of the tournament, the "Genoese" secured a 3:2 victory over River Plate away from home, conceding the first goal to Diego Martinez's team as early as the 10th minute of the match. Heading into the semi-final match against Estudiantes, the team is coming off a 2:4 defeat against Fortaleza in the Copa Sudamericana.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the current season, the teams have played three matches, with Estudiantes prevailing in two of them – 3:2 in the Copa Argentina and 1:0 in the home match in the Diego Maradona Cup.
  • Only in two out of the last five matches has the "Total Over 2.5" bet been successful.
  • In only one out of the last four encounters between these teams, both teams scored.

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors Prediction

The match will take place on neutral ground, which largely explains why bookmakers give Boca Juniors a slight advantage. The victory for the "Blue and Gold" is evaluated at odds of 2.53, while the odds for advancing to the final are 1.78. Our bet is "Boca Juniors to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.76.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins