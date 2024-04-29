Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on May 01, 2024

Prediction on game Win Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Australian A-League will be played on Wednesday in Gosford, where the local Central Coast Mariners will host Adelaide United at the Central Coast Stadium. Here's the prediction for this encounter from the DailySports team.

Central Coast Mariners

The "Sailors" are looking confident in the current season, both in the domestic championship and on the international stage. Just last week, Central Coast Mariners defeated Abdysh-Ata 3-0 at home in the AFC Cup semifinals. In the A-League, Central Coast sits in the second position. In 26 matches, the team has collected 52 points and has an excellent chance of claiming the top spot in the league table. Currently, Wellington Phoenix leads the Mariners by just one point, but Central Coast has a game in hand against Adelaide. In their last A-League match, Mark Jackson's side secured a 3-1 away victory against Newcastle Jets, marking their fourth consecutive win in the league.

Adelaide United

The "Reds" were fighting for a place in the top six in the A-League standings but ultimately finished in the eighth position. Although Adelaide still has a match against Central Coast Mariners to play, even a victory wouldn't change their final position. They are trailing the sixth-placed team by seven points. Key setbacks for Carl Veart's side include a home defeat to Macarthur (1-2) and an away draw with Western United (3-3). In their last A-League match, the "Reds" secured a thrilling 4-3 away victory against Brisbane Roar, conceding the opening goal in that match.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the current season, the teams recorded significant victories in their two direct encounters, with the Mariners defeating Adelaide United 4-0 away in early February.

In the last three matches, only one of the teams has been scoring.

The bet on "Total Over 2.5" has been successful in four out of five matches.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Prediction

The Mariners are the clear favorites in this contest. Not only are they playing at home, but they are also more motivated compared to their opponents. Our bet is "Central Coast Mariners to win" with odds of 1.75.