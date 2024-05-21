RU RU
Main Predictions Tikves vs Voska Sport prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Tikves vs Voska Sport prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

GFK Tikves Kavadarci vs Voska Sport prediction Photo: ffm.mk / Author unknown
GFK Tikves Kavadarci GFK Tikves Kavadarci
North Macedonian Cup Today, 13:00 GFK Tikves Kavadarci - Voska Sport
Finished
2 : 1
North Macedonia,
Voska Sport
Kristijan Stojkovski
41’
Luan Silva
59’
77’
Nikola Sharkoski
Review Match details H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,0
Odds: 1.68

On Wednesday evening, at the "National Arena Toshe Proeski" in Skopje, the final match of the Macedonian Cup will take place. Tikves and Voska Sport will clash in this decisive encounter. Here is the expert prediction from the Dailysports team.

GFK Tikves Kavadarci

The "Winemakers" finished only fourth in the Macedonian First League, amassing 44 points from 33 matches. They lagged behind the leading duo by a substantial 20 points. In their last five league games, Georgi Moisov's team secured only one victory, with two losses and two draws.

On their journey to the Macedonian Cup final, the "Winemakers" defeated Arsimi (2:1 away), Pelister (1:0 away), Brera Strumica (2:1 after a penalty shootout), and Shkupi in the semifinals (0:0 in both legs, winning in the penalty shootout). Notably, Tikves has never won the Macedonian Cup before. Their best result prior to this season was reaching the semifinals in 2011.

Voska Sport

Voska Sport was established in 2019 and, after winning the Second Macedonian League last season, ascended to the elite tier of local football. Despite some challenges, Srgjan Zakharievski's team managed to secure their place in the First League, finishing 9th and staying five points clear of the relegation zone.

It's worth mentioning that Voska Sport had a strong finish to the season, which helped them maintain their top-flight status. The team remained unbeaten in their last six league matches, securing four victories during this stretch. In the Cup, Zakharievski's squad triumphed over Karbinci (10:0 away), eliminated future champions Struga in a penalty shootout, won 1:0 away against Bregalnica Shtip, and outplayed Macedonia GP in the semifinals (2:0 at home and 1:2 away).

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • This season, the teams have faced each other three times, with Tikves thrashing their opponent 3:0 away in one of the encounters.
  • In two of the last four meetings, the "Over 2.5 goals" bet has been successful.
  • In the last two encounters, the "Both teams to score" bet did not come through.

Tikves vs Voska Sport Prediction

Tikves is considered a slight favorite by bookmakers, with odds of around 2.48 for their victory. For both teams, this match represents a chance to qualify for European competitions, making the "Total Over 2.0" bet at odds of 1.68 a worthy consideration.

Prediction on game Total over 2,0
Odds: 1.68

