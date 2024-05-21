2024 Ice Hockey World Championship: Quarterfinal Match Schedule

At the 2024 World Championship held in the Czech Republic, all group stage matches have been completed, and the playoff pairings are now determined.

In Group A, Canada claimed the top spot with 19 points from seven games. Switzerland secured second place with 17 points, the Czech Republic followed in third with 16 points, and Finland rounded out the top four with 10 points.

In Group B, Sweden emerged victorious, achieving a perfect 21 points in seven matches. The United States garnered 16 points to take second place, Germany secured third with 15 points, and Slovakia completed the quartet with 12 points.

Thus, the quarterfinal matchups for the 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship are as follows:

Canada vs. Slovakia

Sweden vs. Finland

Switzerland vs. Germany

USA vs. Czech Republic

