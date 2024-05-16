RU RU
Denmark vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Denmark
World Ice Hockey Championship 18 may 2024, 05:20 Denmark - Switzerland
Prague, O2 Arena
Switzerland
Prediction on game Win Switzerland
Odds: 1.55
In the group stage of the World Ice Hockey Championship, a match between Denmark and Switzerland will take place. The game is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, in Prague, starting at 12:20 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Denmark

Denmark started the current tournament excellently, defeating Austria 5-1 in the first game. However, they then suffered a 1-5 defeat from Canada and a surprising 0-2 loss to Norway. The match against the host team, the Czech Republic, was very high-scoring, but conceding seven goals left the Danes with no chance of earning points in that game.

In the next game against Great Britain, Denmark is expected to win, but the final matches against Switzerland and Finland are unlikely to allow the Scandinavians to compete for a place in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland

Switzerland has looked simply superb in this tournament. After a victory over Norway in their opening match, the Swiss won a close game against neighboring Austria. They then defeated the Czech Republic in a shootout and comfortably beat Great Britain.

To aim for a higher position in the final group stage standings, Switzerland needs to defeat Denmark, as their final matches are against Canada and Finland.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Meetings

  • Denmark has three consecutive losses, but they are expected to break this streak in the match against Great Britain.
  • Switzerland is on a five-game winning streak.
  • Denmark has never beaten Switzerland in the World Championships.

Denmark vs Switzerland Prediction

Switzerland enters this match as the favorite and should confirm this status with their performance on the ice. The bookmakers offer a good coefficient for the nominal guests' victory, which will be my bet.

