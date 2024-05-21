Liverpool has rejected the transfer of the Atalanta midfielder. How does Chelsea fit in?

Earlier it was reported that Liverpool has already agreed on the transfer of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, but as it turned out, the "scousers" abandoned the idea of inviting the Dutchman and focused on another candidate.

The culprit is Chelsea, who, according to teamTALK, are willing to spend big money to invite the 26-year-old. It was thought that Koopmeiners' move to Anfield would be favoured by the personality of Arne Slot, who made the midfielder the team captain when he was AZ head coach.

Still, Liverpool are now targeting the signing of Benfica centre-back Orkun Kökçü. It remains unknown exactly how much they will have to pay for the 23-year-old midfielder, but it is claimed that he could become the most expensive Turk in history. The record so far belongs to Arda Turan's €34 million transfer from Atlético to Barcelona in July 2015.