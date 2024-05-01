Slot has decided on his first transfer after being appointed to Liverpool

Dutchman Arne Slot, who, according to information from all leading football insiders, will become Liverpool's new head coach this summer, has identified the type of player he wants to see as the first newcomer to the team after his appointment.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Slot will be asking Liverpool's management to purchase Atalanta's central midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. It is expected that the club from Bergamo will ask for around 50 million euros for him.

Slot is familiar with Koopmeiners' capabilities as he worked with him as the head coach of AZ Alkmaar.

It is noted that if Liverpool cannot reach an agreement with Atalanta's midfielder, signing a new defensive midfielder will still be a priority for the club in the summer.

Koopmeiners has previously stated his intention to leave Atalanta. Juventus was previously mentioned as the main contender for him.

In the current season, the 26-year-old midfielder has scored 14 goals and provided 5 assists in 43 matches in all competitions.