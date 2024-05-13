Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The rescheduled match of the 34th round of the English Premier League will be contested on Wednesday at Old Trafford, where the local Manchester United will host Newcastle. Here's the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Manchester United

Throughout the season, the "Red Devils" have appeared markedly subpar. This has led to a inglorious exit from the Champions League, as well as mediocre performances in the English Premier League. Currently, Erik ten Hag's team sits in eighth place in the EPL standings, accumulating 54 points. They trail Newcastle, who are vying for European qualification, by three points. However, amidst the competition, Manchester United does not appear to be a contender for a place in the Conference League. In the previous round, Manchester United hosted Arsenal and suffered a 0-1 defeat. Overall, in the last five matches, Manchester United has managed only one victory, with two draws and two defeats.

Newcastle

The "Magpies" surprised last season when they secured a place in the Champions League. However, they failed to make an impact in the premier European competition. Moreover, their participation in the Champions League led to a poor start to the season for Newcastle, diminishing their chances of repeating the success of the previous campaign. Only after their elimination from European competitions did Newcastle stabilize their performances and start accruing points. Currently, the "Magpies" occupy the sixth position, which guarantees participation in the Conference League. Nevertheless, both Chelsea and Manchester United are within striking distance, with Newcastle trailing Manchester United by three points. In the last round, Newcastle hosted Brighton and played to a 1-1 draw, allowing the "Seagulls" to catch up.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Newcastle defeated Manchester United at home with a score of 1-0.

Newcastle thrashed the "Red Devils" in the League Cup at Old Trafford with a scoreline of 3-0.

Newcastle's winning streak against Manchester United spans three matches.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Prediction

Newcastle risks falling out of the European qualification zone if they drop points in this encounter. We recommend playing cautiously and opting for "Newcastle to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.84.