Brighton vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 by Jason Collins

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Premier League England 15 may 2024, 14:45 Brighton - Chelsea
Review H2H Tournament table
On May 15, their rescheduled meeting of the 34th round of the APL will be held Brighton - Chelsea. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for this event.

Brighton

“Seagulls” could not play this season at the same high level as last season, the team is tenth in the championship, which should not be considered a failure either. Brighton was still distracted by the unaccustomed for themselves European cups, managed to reach the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.

In the last round the team shared away points with Newcastle, playing 1:1, the battle was on the counter-courses, the rivals could score and more. The club has a lot of personnel losses, nine players are forced to miss the upcoming battle due to injuries.

Chelsea

“Aristocrats” in general had a bad season, played in the final of the English League Cup, but lost there to Liverpool. Toward the end of the season Chelsea began to look more interesting, the team even climbed to the seventh line, so they claim the European Cup, the Londoners are behind the sixth Newcastle only on goal difference.

In the last round Londoners won a willful away victory over Nottingham Forest with a score of 3:2. This success was the third consecutive victory for the team, which can be considered a sign of good form. Six players will not be able to help their partners in this confrontation due to health problems.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • The rivals played each other twice this season, first Chelsea won at home in the League Cup - 1:0, and then the Londoners won on their field and in the championship - 3:2.
  • Brighton play solidly at home in the championship, 8 wins, 6 draws and only three defeats.
  • Chelsea plays away with mixed success, 6 wins, 5 draws and 7 defeats.

Brighton vs Chelsea Prediction

In such a confrontation, the guests are quoted as small favorites, with which we can agree, the Londoners have gained momentum and have tournament motivation. Brighton is capable of causing trouble, but the team is not as dangerous and stable as it used to be. We believe in high performance and bet on a total of more than 3 goals.

