Celta - Athletic Bilbao prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Celta - Athletic Bilbao prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club prediction Photo: https://dynamo.kiev.ua/ Author unknown
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
LaLiga Spain 15 may 2024, 16:00 Celta Vigo - Athletic Club
-
- : -
Spain, Vigo, Abanca Balaidos
Athletic Club Athletic Club
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Among the soccer events scheduled for May 15, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation Celta - Athletic Bilbao. Prediction from experts Dailysports read on the pages of our resource.

Celta

“Sky” has nothing to be proud of in this championship, the team was constantly at the bottom of the standings, thinking about survival. Celta goes 17th in the championship, the gap from the departure zone is 5 points, the margin of safety is not bad, there are high chances of preserving the residence.

In the last round the team was not enough to cling on to points in the away game against Atletico Madrid, they lost 0:1, conceding the only goal at the end of the game. Celta is still alternating wins and losses, this should be enough to keep their place, competitors are also far from on the move.

Athletic Bilbao

The Basques this season pleased their audience by winning the Spanish Cup, in the final they defeated Mallorca in a penalty shootout. Achieve the desired goal in the championship, the team is fifth in the standings, the gap from the desired four is 8 points, and the gap from the sixth line is 7 points, so the club will remain in its place with a high probability.

In the last round Athletic failed to beat Osasuna at home, even had to save themselves from defeat, because they conceded 0:2, and played 2:2, equalizing the score already in the offset time. The club has only one win in six games in the championship.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Rivalries in the first round arranged a crazy match, as a result, Athletic celebrated a home victory with a score of 4:3, scoring the decisive goal at 90+8 minutes.
  • Celta has not lost on its field in four consecutive matches, having scored 10 points in this period.
  • Athletic plays with mixed success in away games, 6 wins, the same number of defeats and five draws.

Celta vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Initially, the guests were quoted as favorites of this confrontation, now the chances of the rivals for success are regarded as approximately equal. Victory in this match is more necessary to Celta, it is the motivation will drive the players forward. In general, we do not expect an interesting match, we suggest betting on a total of less than 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.89
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
