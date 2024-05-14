RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Birmingham vs Charleston prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Birmingham vs Charleston prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Birmingham Legion FC vs Charleston Battery prediction Photo: facebook.com/bhmlegion / Author unknown
Birmingham Legion FC Birmingham Legion FC
USL Championship USA 15 may 2024, 20:00 Birmingham Legion FC - Charleston Battery
-
- : -
USA,
Charleston Battery Charleston Battery
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches in the regular season of the USL Championship will be played on Thursday at the Protective Stadium, where the local Birmingham will host Charleston. Here's the prediction for this match from the DailySports team.

Birmingham

The "Legion" currently holds the fifth position in the Eastern Conference table. In the nine matches played, Birmingham has gathered 14 points, securing four victories with two draws and three defeats. They trail the leader, Tom Soehn's team, by 10 points. In the last round, Birmingham played an away match against Tampa Bay, clinching a 1-0 victory. This win marked their second victory in the last four matches for the "Legion." However, their home statistics show that Birmingham has only collected 4 points from three matches played at home.

Charleston

The "Battery" leads the Eastern Conference table, surpassing their nearest competitor, Louisville City, by three points, with two additional matches played. In the ten matches played, Michael Anhaeuser's team has secured seven victories, remaining unbeaten this season. In the last round of the USL Championship, Charleston hosted Hartford Athletic and secured a narrow 1-0 victory. This win marked their fifth consecutive victory for the "Battery." Additionally, Charleston defeated Tormenta 3-2 in extra time in the US Open Cup. Notably, Charleston has secured three draws and three victories in away matches in the current Championship campaign.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Charleston defeated Birmingham in two home matches in the current season, with scores of 2-1 and 1-0.
  • In four out of the last five matches in this encounter, the bet placed was on “Total Over 2.5.”
  • Both teams scored in three out of the last five matches.

Birmingham vs Charleston Prediction

Charleston is considered a slight favorite by bookmakers. The odds for the guests' victory are set at 2.28. Perhaps, Charleston has excellent chances of winning this match; however, it's advisable to consider a "Charleston victory with a (0) handicap." Our bet is "Charleston to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.67.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 20:00 New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 New York Knicks Odds: 1.77 Indiana Pacers Recommended BetWinner
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:30 Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.56 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction WTA Roma 15 may 2024, 05:00 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Jelena Ostapenko Odds: 1.59 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now MelBet
El Dakhleya vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 15 may 2024, 09:00 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 El Dakhleya Odds: 1.65 El Gouna FC Recommended MelBet
Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction World Championship 15 may 2024, 09:20 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Czech Republic Odds: 1.56 Denmark Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:26 Vinicius' double helps Real Madrid defeat Alaves Football news Today, 16:58 One step to the title. Manchester City defeat Tottenham & leave Spurs without Champions League Hockey news Today, 16:57 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Boxing News Today, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Football news Today, 16:02 The legend of the Spanish top club is open to changes, despite the recent contract extension Boxing News Today, 15:29 "This is another motivation to win" - Usyk about his team's fight with Fury's team Football news Today, 15:08 The Manchester City goalkeeper reached a milestone in the Premier League Basketball news Today, 15:01 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:47 The Barcelona defender completed his first training session in 3.5 months following a severe injury Tennis news Today, 14:19 All quarterfinal matchups of the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome have been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024