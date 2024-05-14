Birmingham vs Charleston prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches in the regular season of the USL Championship will be played on Thursday at the Protective Stadium, where the local Birmingham will host Charleston. Here's the prediction for this match from the DailySports team.

Birmingham

The "Legion" currently holds the fifth position in the Eastern Conference table. In the nine matches played, Birmingham has gathered 14 points, securing four victories with two draws and three defeats. They trail the leader, Tom Soehn's team, by 10 points. In the last round, Birmingham played an away match against Tampa Bay, clinching a 1-0 victory. This win marked their second victory in the last four matches for the "Legion." However, their home statistics show that Birmingham has only collected 4 points from three matches played at home.

Charleston

The "Battery" leads the Eastern Conference table, surpassing their nearest competitor, Louisville City, by three points, with two additional matches played. In the ten matches played, Michael Anhaeuser's team has secured seven victories, remaining unbeaten this season. In the last round of the USL Championship, Charleston hosted Hartford Athletic and secured a narrow 1-0 victory. This win marked their fifth consecutive victory for the "Battery." Additionally, Charleston defeated Tormenta 3-2 in extra time in the US Open Cup. Notably, Charleston has secured three draws and three victories in away matches in the current Championship campaign.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Charleston defeated Birmingham in two home matches in the current season, with scores of 2-1 and 1-0.

In four out of the last five matches in this encounter, the bet placed was on “Total Over 2.5.”

Both teams scored in three out of the last five matches.

Birmingham vs Charleston Prediction

Charleston is considered a slight favorite by bookmakers. The odds for the guests' victory are set at 2.28. Perhaps, Charleston has excellent chances of winning this match; however, it's advisable to consider a "Charleston victory with a (0) handicap." Our bet is "Charleston to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.67.