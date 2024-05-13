RU RU
Atalanta vs. Juventus prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Coppa Italia 15 may 2024, 15:00 Atalanta - Juventus
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On Wednesday, May 15th, we will discover the name of the winner of the Italian Cup for the 2024/25 season. In the final match, which will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Atalanta will face Juventus.

Atalanta

Unexpectedly, Atalanta is set for two finals this season. After the decisive Italian Cup match, Atalanta will face the incredible Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on May 22nd in Dublin. Following a draw against Marseille away, Gian Piero Gasperini's team in Bergamo triumphed with a 3-0 victory over their opponent.

In Serie A, Atalanta's fortunes are also excellent. Over the weekend, the "Goddess" secured three points in a crucial match against Roma. After this victory, Atalanta leads Roma by three points in the race for fifth place, with one match in hand. Remember, Italy will have five teams in the Champions League next season, and Atalanta is likely to be the fifth.

In the Italian Cup semifinals, Atalanta lost 0-1 to Fiorentina away in the first leg but then defeated them 4-1 at home. Before that, Gasperini's team eliminated Milan and Sassuolo.

Juventus

The Italian Cup represents Massimiliano Allegri's last chance to win a trophy with Juventus. All Italian insiders suggest that Allegri will be dismissed after the season, with Thiago Motta from Bologna being favored to replace him.

This decision by Juventus management is not surprising at all, as the Serie A season has not unfolded as expected for the team. Juventus is currently in fourth place, whereas earlier in 2024, they seemed poised to challenge Inter for the Scudetto. In their last 5 Serie A matches, Juventus has played to draws, and over the weekend, they failed to defeat Salernitana at home with a 1-1 result. In their last 10 Serie A matches, Juventus has only secured 1 victory.

In the Italian Cup semifinals, Juventus won 2-0 at home against Lazio and suffered a 1-2 defeat away, which was enough to advance to the final. Before that, Allegri's team eliminated Frosinone and Salernitana.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Both matches between Juventus and Atalanta this season ended in draws, with scorelines of 0-0 and 2-2.
  • Atalanta has won the Italian Cup only once in history, back in 1963.
  • Juventus last won the Italian Cup in the 2020/21 season, defeating Atalanta in the final. Overall, Juventus has won this trophy 14 times.

Atalanta vs Juventus prediction

Juventus is a very pragmatic team that almost always plays for results. It's unlikely that we'll see a spectacle with many goals and dangerous moments in the final. My bet is Under 2.5 goals.

