Laporta got even more angry with Xavi. What's the matter?

Barcelona's head coach Xavi has further angered club president Joan Laporta, bringing him closer to being dismissed after the season concludes.

According to Diario Sport, Laporta was infuriated by Xavi's comments following the victory over Rayo Vallecano, where he stated that the club should be pleased with the opportunity to play in the Spanish Super Cup next season. Barcelona secured second place, earning them a spot in the Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Bilbao, who won the Copa del Rey.

Laporta is displeased with Xavi's satisfaction with second place. According to sources, he remarked:

"Let's see if we will now celebrate second place in La Liga".

Fabrizio Romano reports that Laporta will make a final decision after meeting with Xavi next week. Rafa Márquez and Hansi Flick are the leading candidates to replace Xavi.

Rumors of Xavi's potential dismissal emerged after his press conference before the match against Almería, during which he complained about the club's financial problems.