Balotelli surprised with statement about which club he dreams of playing for

The renowned Italian striker Mario Balotelli made a surprising statement about the club he would like to play for in the future.

During a live stream with former Argentine forward Sergio Agüero, Balotelli revealed that he dreams of playing for Boca Juniors.

"In June, my contract ends, and I will be a free agent. I prefer Boca over River Plate. My dream is to play at La Bombonera," said Balotelli.

This season, Balotelli is playing for Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig. The 33-year-old Italian has scored 7 goals and provided 1 assist in 16 matches.

Throughout his career, Balotelli has played for Manchester City, Inter, Milan, Liverpool, Marseille, Nice, Brescia, Monza, and Sion.