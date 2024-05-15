RU RU
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: date, time and where to watch the Formula 1 race

This weekend marks another stage of the Formula-1 Grand Prix in the 2024 season, set to take place in Italy.

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix made its debut at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit in Imola in 2020, marking the return of Formula-1 racing to Imola since 2006. Initially designated as a one-time event, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix returned in 2021 due to the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing the postponed Chinese Grand Prix.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, it was decided to hold three sprints on this track. However, the following year, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was canceled due to sudden floods in the region. This marked the first canceled Grand Prix since the 2020 Australian Grand Prix, which was called off due to the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the course of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, two drivers have claimed victory - Lewis Hamilton in 2020 and Max Verstappen in 2021 and 2022.

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024: where and when will it take place?

Given that the event in Emilia-Romagna will feature not only the traditional race but also practice sessions, the weekend for the drivers will span three days.

  • On Friday, May 17, there will be two practice sessions. The first will commence at 13:30 Central European Time (CET), followed by the second at 17:00 CET.
  • On Saturday, May 18, the third practice session will start at 12:30 CET, with qualifying scheduled for 16:00 CET.
  • Finally, on Sunday, May 19, the race will commence at 15:00 CET.

How to watch the Formula 1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

Each country has its own broadcaster. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you where you can watch the fifth round of F1 in your country below.

  • Australia - Network 10, Fox Sports
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - RDS, TSN, CTV/Noovo
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - Sky NZ
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, Channel 4
  • United States - ESPN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - SuperSport
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • China - CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Hong Kong - beIN SPORTS, Now Sports
  • India - FanCode
  • Ireland - Sky Sports, Channel 4
  • Israel - Sport 5
  • Japan - Fuji TV, DAZN
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • South Sudan - SuperSport
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
