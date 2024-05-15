RU RU
Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Finland Finland
World Championship 16 may 2024, 09:20 Finland - Austria
Praga, O2 Arena
Austria Austria
The Finnish national team will play their next match at the Ice Hockey World Championship against the Austrian national team. The game will take place on Thursday, May 16, and will kick off at 16:20 Central European Time. The experts at DailySports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Finland

Suomi are considered one of the favorites for the gold medal at the Ice Hockey World Championship. However, they didn't start the tournament as well as they would have liked. In their first game, the Finns lost to the Czech Republic in a shootout, failing to convert any of their penalty shots. In the following game, Finland took matters into their own hands and convincingly thrashed Great Britain 8-0.

In their third game, Suomi secured another resounding victory, defeating Norway 4-1. I must mention forward Oliver Kapanen, who scored five goals in two matches. Finland currently sits in third place in Group A, with seven points.

Austria

The Austrian team is demonstrating commendable hockey, considering the relatively low level of their squad. In their first game, Austria lost to Denmark with a score of 1-5, but in the following two matches, they showed worthy performances. They battled Switzerland but lost 5-6, and against Canada, they did something incredible. At the start of the third period, the Maple Leafs were leading 6-1, but Austria staged an unbelievable comeback. In just 20 minutes, they scored five goals, leveled the score at 6-6, and forced the game into overtime.

Unfortunately, the Austrians ran out of steam, conceding with just 15 seconds left and suffering a 6-7 defeat. After three matches, Austria is in second-to-last place in Group A, with one point. They truly have every chance to remain in the elite division for another year.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • In the last World Championship, Finland and Austria played their final group stage game, with Suomi winning 3-1.
  • The Austrian team has suffered defeats in regular time in six out of their last eight matches. On the other hand, Finland has not lost in regular time in seven out of eight games.

Finland vs Austria prediction

Despite Austria showing relatively good hockey, they still lack the quality of execution, unlike Finland. Suomi are clear favorites for this match, and while I believe they will secure victory, it might not be a high-scoring affair. My bet is Finland's individual total goals under five with odds of 1.61.

