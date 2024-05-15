"I'm not even 36 yet". Fury revealed his grand plans for his boxing career

The WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KO), disclosed his plans after the bout with Alexander Usyk.

According to the Gypsy King, he intends to engage in at least 10 more fights.

"I want to have at least 10 more fights because I'm not even 36 yet. If we can quickly organize them over the next couple of years – then I'm ready for that. As far as I understand from talking to the Turki, they will try to quickly arrange 10 fights for me over the next couple of years," Fury said for Title Sports Network.

Earlier, Tyson Fury acknowledged having mental health issues.

On May 18th, the bout for the undisputed heavyweight world championship between Fury and Usyk is scheduled to take place in Riyadh. Both the Ukrainian and the Briton control all the major titles in the heavyweight division – WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBC.