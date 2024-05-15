Tyson Fury has acknowledged the presence of mental health issues within himself

The WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has admitted to struggling with mental health issues and psychological challenges.

Previously, Fury's upcoming opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, expressed his opinion that the British boxer suffers from bipolar disorder.

"It's no secret that I have bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and hyperactivity syndrome. One minute I'm on a high, the next I'm low. But look at me: I'm in fantastic shape. I'm almost 36 years old, and I'm still at the top. As I've said before, I'm just a man with two hands and two feet. If I can achieve this, then anyone can," said Fury, speaking through Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions.

The showdown for the undisputed heavyweight world championship between Fury and Usyk is scheduled for May 18 and will take place in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. Together, the Ukrainian and the Briton hold all the major belts – WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBC.

However, the IBF titleholder will be stripped ahead of the fight due to two mandatory challengers, Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.