Usyk believes Fury suffers from bipolar disorder

The tension ahead of the year's main fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk continues to escalate. During today's press conference, Fury said he considers the Ukrainian a wonderful person and a strong boxer, whereas he had previously constantly insulted him.

In response, Usyk stated that, in his opinion, the British boxer suffers from bipolar disorder.

"I think Tyson has bipolar disorder. One week he says I'm a rabbit, that I'm a bad light heavyweight. The next week, he says I'm a good boxer, says a lot of nice things about me. I don't think about that. I am focused only on the fight", – Usyk said.

The fight for the undisputed heavyweight world championship is scheduled for May 18 and will take place in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Together, the Ukrainian and the Briton hold all the major belts - WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBC. However, the winner will later be stripped of the IBF belt on the eve of the fight between two mandatory challengers, Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.

Also read: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds

It is worth recalling that the fight was supposed to take place on February 17, but was postponed due to Fury's injury.