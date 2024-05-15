RU RU
The Chelsea winger was unable to continue the match against Brighton. What happened?

Football news Today, 15:41
Photo: https://twitter.com/FrankKhalidUK

On Wednesday, May 15, Chelsea traveled to face Brighton in a match rescheduled from the 34th round of the Premier League.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 34th minute, courtesy of a Kukurella assist, with a splendid strike from Kai Palmer. However, towards the end of the half, the Blues received unwelcome news. Winger Mykhailo Mudryk collided with defender Tarik Lamptey and was unable to continue the game.

The Ukrainian footballer was suspected of suffering a concussion, hence the decision was made to substitute him. Christopher Nkunku stepped onto the field in his place.

We would like to remind you that Nkunku returned to the field in the match of the 36th round, having not played since 25 February, when he took part in the EFL Cup final, then he was injured and did not play.

Chelsea Premier League England
