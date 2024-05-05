He has not played since February. Chelsea's star midfielder returns to the pitch after injury

Chelsea is playing their 36th match of the English Premier League against West Ham at their home stadium. This game is taking place on Sunday, May 5th.

Chelsea is comfortably handling this encounter. In the first half, the Pochettino's team scored three goals, and immediately after the break, they extended the scoreline to a commanding 4-0. The Blues are calmly controlling the game and have not allowed their opponents many chances in response.

In the 76th minute, Christopher Nkunku appeared on the football field. The French star player had not been on the pitch since February 25th, when he participated in the EFL Cup final. He then suffered an injury and was sidelined.

Overall, in the current season, he has only played seven games for Chelsea and managed to score two goals during this time.