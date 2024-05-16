Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 11.5 Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

As part of a grand boxing event in Saudi Arabia, a bout for the IBO and IBF welterweight world titles between Britons Joe Cordina and Anthony Cacace will take place. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, with the fight starting at 23:00 Central European Time. This match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

Joe Cordina

The 32-year-old British boxer represents Wales on the international stage. Cordina has extensive experience at the amateur level and made his professional debut in 2017 after an unsuccessful Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Joe is the current IBF world champion in the super featherweight division up to 59 kg. The fight against Anthony Cacace will be Cordina’s second defense of this title. Interestingly, Joe has had 17 fights in the professional ring, all of which ended in his victory.

Anthony Cacace

Cacace has been competing professionally for over 12 years. The boxer represents Northern Ireland and has held the IBO featherweight title since 2022. Before this, Anthony held the British championship title in the same weight category for three years.

In the fight against Cordina, Anthony will be defending his belt for the second time. He first did so in May last year in a bout against Damian Wrzesiński. Notably, his only professional loss was seven years ago against Martin Joseph Ward.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Joe Cordina — Wales, 32 years old. 17 fights: 17 wins (9 by knockout).

Anthony Cacace — Northern Ireland, 35 years old. 22 fights: 21 wins (7 by knockout) and 1 loss.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace Prediction

Bookmakers consider Cordina the clear favorite in this fight, which is reflected in the low odds for his victory. Neither boxer is particularly known for their knockout power, so I predict that the fight will go the full 12 rounds.