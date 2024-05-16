RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace prediction Photo: sportarena.com/ Author unknown
Joe Cordina Joe Cordina
Fight for the IBO and IBF world welterweight titles 18 may 2024, 16:00 Joe Cordina - Anthony Cacace
Riyadh, Riyadh
Anthony Cacace Anthony Cacace
Prediction on game Total over 11.5
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

As part of a grand boxing event in Saudi Arabia, a bout for the IBO and IBF welterweight world titles between Britons Joe Cordina and Anthony Cacace will take place. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, with the fight starting at 23:00 Central European Time. This match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

Joe Cordina

The 32-year-old British boxer represents Wales on the international stage. Cordina has extensive experience at the amateur level and made his professional debut in 2017 after an unsuccessful Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Joe is the current IBF world champion in the super featherweight division up to 59 kg. The fight against Anthony Cacace will be Cordina’s second defense of this title. Interestingly, Joe has had 17 fights in the professional ring, all of which ended in his victory.

Anthony Cacace

Cacace has been competing professionally for over 12 years. The boxer represents Northern Ireland and has held the IBO featherweight title since 2022. Before this, Anthony held the British championship title in the same weight category for three years.

In the fight against Cordina, Anthony will be defending his belt for the second time. He first did so in May last year in a bout against Damian Wrzesiński. Notably, his only professional loss was seven years ago against Martin Joseph Ward.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Joe Cordina — Wales, 32 years old. 17 fights: 17 wins (9 by knockout).
  • Anthony Cacace — Northern Ireland, 35 years old. 22 fights: 21 wins (7 by knockout) and 1 loss.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace Prediction

Bookmakers consider Cordina the clear favorite in this fight, which is reflected in the low odds for his victory. Neither boxer is particularly known for their knockout power, so I predict that the fight will go the full 12 rounds.

Prediction on game Total over 11.5
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
National Bank vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.59 Al Masry SC Recommended MelBet
Canada vs Norway prediction World Championship Today, 13:20 Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Canada Odds: 1.65 Norway Bet now MelBet
USA vs France prediction World Championship Today, 13:20 USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 USA Odds: 1.74 France Bet now MelBet
Las Palmas vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Las Palmas Odds: 1.82 Real Betis Recommended 1xBet
Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Al-Khaleej Odds: 1.56 Al-Ittihad Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:10 It is known when Juventus plans to sack Allegri Football news Today, 09:10 A nod to the legendary eras: Arsenal has unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season Football news Today, 08:58 Liverpool midfielder interested in sensational La Liga club Football news Today, 08:56 The head coach of Germany elucidated why Hummels and Goretzka were not summoned Football news Today, 08:37 Lille coach is the favourite for the chair at the Italian club Football news Today, 07:58 The West Ham legend has spoken candidly about his psychological problems Football news Today, 07:55 The German national team has announced its preliminary squad for EURO 2024. Not without surprises Golf News Today, 07:39 PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major Football news Today, 07:23 Aston Villa ready to say goodbye to their star player Football news Today, 06:57 It is known when Real Madrid wants to introduce Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Great Britain vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Germany vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024