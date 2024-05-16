Edson Barboza vs Leronе Murphy prediction and betting tips - May 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.62 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of UFC Fight Night 241 in Las Vegas, a fight between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy will take place. The bout is scheduled for Sunday night, May 19, with the fight starting at 04:00 Central European Time. This match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

Edson Barboza

The Brazilian fighter is known for his powerful leg kicks, which he uses to target opponents' bodies, wearing down their stamina. Barboza’s knockout power remains formidable, but he struggles against top-tier wrestlers on the ground. Additionally, he occasionally experiences issues with endurance. Barboza demonstrated his skill by knocking out Billy Quarantillo with a precise knee strike. In his most recent fight, Barboza faced Sodiq Yusuff. The prolonged battle ended with Barboza's victory as he skillfully attacked the Nigerian's body, winning by decision.

Lerone Murphy

Lerone has exceptional striking technique. He utilizes kicks effectively, stays mobile, constantly pressures opponents, and seems unfazed by their strikes. His diverse approach makes it difficult for opponents to engage him, but when closing the distance, Murphy tends to neglect his takedown defense, making it possible to bring the Brit down. Murphy’s endurance is impressive, allowing him to fight evenly for all three rounds, consistently landing strikes. In his last bout, Murphy had no trouble. Josh Culibao was outmatched in every aspect, losing by decision.

Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy Prediction

This fight is a classic clash of experience versus youth. In his last fight, Barboza already punished a prospect, but his new opponent is the undefeated Brit Lerone Murphy, who is on an extended winning streak. We are in for an intense fight, with Murphy being the slight favorite. I predict the fighters will spend at least four rounds in the octagon. Bet on the fight to go over 3.5 rounds.