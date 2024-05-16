RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Edson Barboza vs Leronе Murphy prediction and betting tips - May 19, 2024

Edson Barboza vs Leronе Murphy prediction and betting tips - May 19, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Edson Barboza vs Leronе Murphy prediction Photo: ufc.ru/ Author unknownn
Edson Barboza Edson Barboza
UFC Fight Night 241 18 may 2024, 21:00 Edson Barboza - Leronе Murphy
Las Vegas, UFC Apex
Leronе Murphy Leronе Murphy
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.62

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

As part of UFC Fight Night 241 in Las Vegas, a fight between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy will take place. The bout is scheduled for Sunday night, May 19, with the fight starting at 04:00 Central European Time. This match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

Edson Barboza

The Brazilian fighter is known for his powerful leg kicks, which he uses to target opponents' bodies, wearing down their stamina. Barboza’s knockout power remains formidable, but he struggles against top-tier wrestlers on the ground. Additionally, he occasionally experiences issues with endurance. Barboza demonstrated his skill by knocking out Billy Quarantillo with a precise knee strike. In his most recent fight, Barboza faced Sodiq Yusuff. The prolonged battle ended with Barboza's victory as he skillfully attacked the Nigerian's body, winning by decision.

Lerone Murphy

Lerone has exceptional striking technique. He utilizes kicks effectively, stays mobile, constantly pressures opponents, and seems unfazed by their strikes. His diverse approach makes it difficult for opponents to engage him, but when closing the distance, Murphy tends to neglect his takedown defense, making it possible to bring the Brit down. Murphy’s endurance is impressive, allowing him to fight evenly for all three rounds, consistently landing strikes. In his last bout, Murphy had no trouble. Josh Culibao was outmatched in every aspect, losing by decision.

Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy Prediction

This fight is a classic clash of experience versus youth. In his last fight, Barboza already punished a prospect, but his new opponent is the undefeated Brit Lerone Murphy, who is on an extended winning streak. We are in for an intense fight, with Murphy being the slight favorite. I predict the fighters will spend at least four rounds in the octagon. Bet on the fight to go over 3.5 rounds.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.62

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
National Bank vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.59 Al Masry SC Recommended MelBet
Canada vs Norway prediction World Championship Today, 13:20 Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Canada Odds: 1.65 Norway Bet now MelBet
USA vs France prediction World Championship Today, 13:20 USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 USA Odds: 1.74 France Bet now MelBet
Las Palmas vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Las Palmas Odds: 1.82 Real Betis Recommended 1xBet
Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Al-Khaleej Odds: 1.56 Al-Ittihad Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:10 It is known when Juventus plans to sack Allegri Football news Today, 09:10 A nod to the legendary eras: Arsenal has unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season Football news Today, 08:58 Liverpool midfielder interested in sensational La Liga club Football news Today, 08:56 The head coach of Germany elucidated why Hummels and Goretzka were not summoned Football news Today, 08:37 Lille coach is the favourite for the chair at the Italian club Football news Today, 07:58 The West Ham legend has spoken candidly about his psychological problems Football news Today, 07:55 The German national team has announced its preliminary squad for EURO 2024. Not without surprises Golf News Today, 07:39 PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major Football news Today, 07:23 Aston Villa ready to say goodbye to their star player Football news Today, 06:57 It is known when Real Madrid wants to introduce Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Great Britain vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Germany vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024