Torino vs AC Milan prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Torino vs AC Milan prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Serie A Italy 18 may 2024, 14:45 Torino - AC Milan
Italy, Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.72

On Saturday, May 18, in the 37th round of Serie A, Torino will host AC Milan. The match will kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. The predictions and bets for this encounter have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Torino

With two rounds remaining in the season, Torino finds itself in the middle of the table, sitting in tenth place. It is unlikely that they will climb higher than ninth, from which they are only one point behind. Head coach Ivan Jurić previously stated that he would leave the club if he failed to qualify Torino for European competitions by the end of the season. As a result, the club is already searching for his replacement.

In the previous round, Torino secured a 2-1 away victory over Verona, ending a five-match winless streak. Before this, Torino had failed to score in four consecutive matches, three of which ended in 0-0 draws.

AC Milan

AC Milan is assured of finishing the season in second place in Serie A, but like Torino, they are also searching for a new head coach. The club's executives are dissatisfied with the lack of progress under Stefano Pioli and have decided to part ways with him. Paulo Fonseca, currently managing Lille, is considered the favorite for the Milan job.

In the previous round, Milan thrashed Cagliari 5-1 at home, ending a four-match winless streak. Before this, Milan unexpectedly drew 3-3 against Genoa.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • In the 2nd round of this Serie A season, Milan defeated Torino 4-1.
  • Torino has won only 1 of their last 8 Serie A matches against Milan.

Torino vs AC Milan prediction

Torino is the most defensive team in Serie A. My bet is under 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.72

