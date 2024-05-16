RU RU
Main Predictions Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli prediction DAZN
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Serie A Italy 17 may 2024, 14:45 Fiorentina - SSC Napoli
-
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

On Friday, May 17, in the 37th round of Serie A, Fiorentina will host Napoli. The match will kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. The predictions and bets for this encounter have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina approaches the match against Napoli in eighth place, trailing Lazio by six points with a game in hand. Their chances of climbing to seventh and qualifying for European competitions through the league are slim. They need to win their remaining three matches and hope for Lazio to falter.

However, Fiorentina has a viable route to the Europa League through the Conference League, where they will play in the final for the second consecutive year. Unlike last season, when they were underdogs against West Ham, they are considered favorites against Olympiacos in the final on May 29.

Fiorentina experienced a severe crisis in February and March, but their form has significantly improved recently. They have won three of their last four Serie A matches, including a 2-1 victory over Monza in the previous round.

Napoli

In stark contrast to Fiorentina, Napoli has already bid farewell to their European ambitions. Napoli sits in ninth place, eight points behind the seventh spot. Even theoretically, they cannot overtake Lazio in the remaining two rounds. This marks the worst result in the club's history for a team that was the champion last season.

Under Francesco Colzoni, Napoli failed to significantly improve their results after a disastrous start to the season. In their last nine Serie A matches, they have secured only one victory. In the previous round, Napoli lost 2-0 at home to Bologna, following a 1-1 draw with Udinese.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • In the 8th round of this Serie A season, Fiorentina defeated Napoli 3-1.
  • These teams also met in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup, where Napoli won 3-0.
  • Fiorentina has not won a home match against Napoli since 2018.

Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction

Recently, all of Fiorentina's matches have been quite high-scoring. My bet is that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

