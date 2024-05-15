Borussia Dortmund vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Prediction on game Borussia Dortmund Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.44 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the final match of the 34th round of the Bundesliga on Saturday, May 18, Borussia Dortmund will face Darmstadt. The prediction and betting tips for this match have been prepared by the team of analysts at Dailysports.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund no longer has any tasks to resolve in the Bundesliga. Edin Terzic's team occupies fifth place and cannot move higher or lower. However, this match is still important for Borussia Dortmund, as it will be the legendary Marco Reus' last home game with the team. The team will definitely want to give him a beautiful farewell.

Obviously, all thoughts of the "yellow-blacks" are currently in London, at Wembley Stadium, where they will play in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1st. So, it's not surprising that they experimented with their lineup in the previous round and lost 0-3 to a more motivated Mainz. Before that, Dortmund demolished Augsburg 5-1 in a home game.

Darmstadt

Darmstadt also has no tournament tasks left to resolve in the Bundesliga. However, a few rounds ago, they lost even their mathematical chances of survival. "Die Lilien" occupy last place with 17 points, trailing Cologne by a massive 10 points.

In their last three Bundesliga matches, Darmstadt conceded 10 goals and failed to score any. In the previous round, they were defeated 0-6 by Hoffenheim in a home game. Overall this season, Darmstadt has only managed 3 wins.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 17th round of this season, Borussia Dortmund defeated Darmstadt 3-0.

These teams have played each other 10 times in history. Darmstadt has won twice, while Borussia Dortmund has won 6 times.

Borussia Dortmund vs Darmstadt prediction

Borussia must not only win this match but also score many goals. I bet that the hosts will score more than 2 goals.