Guardiola only needs one more championship title for a unique achievement

On 19 May, Manchester City became eight-time champions of England, with the Citizens winning six of those titles under Pep Guardiola. And the Spaniard is close to repeating the legendary achievement.

Guardiola won the twelfth championship in his career, having previously triumphed three times in the Spanish championships with Barcelona and Germany with Bayern. Thus, the specialist is in second place in the list of coaches by the number of victories in the top 5 European domestic championships.

📊 Pep Guardiola a remporté son 12eme championnat.



⏳ Il n'est plus qu'à une unité de Sir Alex Ferguson qui détient le record avec 13 titres de champion au sein des 5 tops championnats européens.

The leader of this rating is Sir Alex Ferguson, who won all 13 championships with Manchester United, so Guardiola needs one league title to equal the legendary Scot.

It is noteworthy that six of the ten coaches on this list are Italians, and Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti shares 6th-8th place with José Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri, who have six league triumphs each, thanks to winning La Liga with Real.