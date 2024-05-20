No surprise. Bundesliga named the best player of the season

On Saturday, the final round of the 2023/24 Bundesliga season was played, and today the league announced the winner of the Player of the Season award.

This year, the accolade went to Bayer Leverkusen's talisman and star player, Florian Wirtz. This marks the first such award in his career.

Wirtz's main rival for the award was Harry Kane, who, in his debut season for Bayern Munich, scored 36 goals and became the league's top scorer.

In the past Bundesliga season, Wirtz scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 32 matches.

Notably, Bayer Leverkusen became the German champions for the first time in their history. They also became the first team to remain undefeated throughout the season, securing 28 victories and 6 draws.