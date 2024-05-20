(VIDEO) There's only so much you can do to leave. Klopp wowed with a dance at his farewell party
Football news 20 may 2024, 09:34Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Yesterday, Liverpool played their final match under Jürgen Klopp's guidance, defeating Wolverhampton 2-0.
Following the game, the club organized a farewell party for the German manager. A video of Klopp dancing on stage with a performer at the event quickly went viral online.
Klopp has hinted that his tenure at Liverpool might be his last managerial role.
Klopp has managed Liverpool since October 2015. He has won 10 trophies with the club, including the Premier League and the Champions League. In the 2023/24 Premier League season, the Reds finished in third place.
Prior to Liverpool, Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.
