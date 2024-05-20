Klopp admits to ending his coaching career after leaving Liverpool
On 19 May, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said goodbye to the crowd at Anfield after nine years of work in the team, retiring. Although the press believes that this rest will be temporary, but not so categorical, German specialist himself.
At the press conference after the victory over Wolverhampton, Klopp allowed the possibility that Liverpool will be his last club in his coaching career:
"I don't know why nobody believes that I might not be a coach anymore. But I understand because obviously it's a drug - it seems that way because everybody comes back and everybody works until they're 70-something.
I always had the idea that I wouldn't work that long. Look, other people are smarter, other people can do it differently. I have to be everything, I have to be the spark, I have to be the energy, I have to be all of that, and I'm empty. That's it.
Now I have to start resting, and then we'll see. But right now I don't feel the same way I did before, and I'm thinking about what might be the next opportunity.
We'll just have to see what clubs are obviously available and things like that. There will be opportunities, but I'm not sitting here thinking, 'Maybe in a year's time I'll take this'. At the moment I'm thinking, 'See you later'," Klopp is quoted as saying by ESPN.