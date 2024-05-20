RU RU
Atalanta vs Bayer: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Atalanta vs Bayer: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

20 may 2024
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Atalanta vs Bayer: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: Getty Images

Atalanta will contest the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen. The Dailysports team has compiled information on when and where to watch this match.

Atalanta vs Bayer: what to know about the match?

Atalanta has navigated an impressive path to the final. Topping Group D, they surpassed Sporting, Sturm Graz, and Raków, accumulating 14 points from six matches. This secured their direct passage to the round of 16, where they faced Sporting. With a 3-2 aggregate victory, they progressed to the quarterfinals, meeting a formidable challenge in Liverpool. Despite a setback in the second leg, Atalanta's remarkable 3-0 away win propelled them to the semifinals. Holding Marseille to a draw in the first leg, they dominated the French side 3-0 at home, sealing their berth in the final.

Bayer Leverkusen has enjoyed an extraordinary season, remaining undefeated in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and UEFA Europa League. In the group stage, they achieved a perfect record, securing six wins and 18 points. In the round of 16, Leverkusen narrowly overcame Qarabağ with an aggregate score of 5-4. They then defeated West Ham over two legs in the quarterfinals, winning the first leg 2-0 and drawing the second 1-1. In the semifinals, Leverkusen triumphed over Roma with a 2-0 victory in the first leg and a 2-2 draw in the return fixture, earning a 4-2 aggregate win and a place in the final.

Atalanta vs Bayer: when and where the match will take place

The UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Wednesday, May 22nd, at 21:00 Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Atalanta vs Bayer: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - TOD, beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - QQ Sports Live, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony, Jio tv
  • Ireland - Virgin, discovery, TNT
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Palestine - beIN, TOD
  • Panama - Star +, ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
