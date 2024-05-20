Mbappe could stay in Ligue 1. A club who is interested in the PSG player is known

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has announced his departure from the Paris team as a free agent and his younger brother Ethan may leave Luis Enrique's team, but he has no intention of leaving France.

The 17-year-old's negotiations on a new contract with PSG hang in the air after his older brother announced his departure from the team. Ethan and Kylian were expected to both move to Real Madrid, but the youngest of the Mbappe family is attracting interest from Lille, according to Foot Mercato.

Ethan believes that he can already decide his own fate and does not want to depend on the decisions of his older brother, and Paulo Fonseca's team are doing their best to lure the 17-year-old midfielder to their team.

It is added that due to the non-renewal of Kylian's contract, PSG are no longer in control of the situation around Ethan's agreement.