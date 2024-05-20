The maestro. Luka Modrić embarks on his journey to the UEFA Euro 2024

The coaching staff of the Croatian national team has announced the expanded roster for the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Twenty-seven players have made it onto the roster, with an additional nine footballers named as reserves.

Included in the roster is the 38-year-old maestro from Real Madrid, Luka Modrić.

The full roster of the Croatian national team is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Nediljko Labrović.

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Štanišić, Josip Šutalo, Martin Erlić, Marin Pongračić.

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Luka Ivanušec, Luka Sučić, Martin Baturina.

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Marko Pjaca, Ante Budimir, Marko Pašalić.

In the final stage of Euro 2024, Croatia will compete in a group alongside the national teams of Spain, Italy, and Albania.

It is worth noting that the battle for the title of the best football national team in Europe will involve 24 teams, divided into six groups. The reigning European champions are the Italian national team. The tournament will take place from June 14th to July 14th.