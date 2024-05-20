The next few days will be key. Chelsea management to discuss head coach's performance

Chelsea's management will deliberate on whether to retain Mauricio Pochettino as head coach.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the upcoming days will be pivotal for the Argentine specialist. Pochettino addressed his future at the club during the post-match press conference following the final Premier League match.

"The future? I don't know if it will happen or not. I have no idea about it. All I can say is that on Friday night, Todd (Boehly) invited me to dinner, and it was a very pleasant dinner. But I don't know about the rumors regarding a review. My staff is leaving for vacation tomorrow. I am going to stay in London for a few more days. I am always open. My phone will be on," stated the Argentine specialist.

It is noteworthy that Chelsea hosted Bournemouth in their final match of the season at their stadium. The 2-1 victory secured the London team sixth place and a spot in European competitions for the next season.

Additionally, Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino summarized the Premier League season, which was his first at the helm of the Blues.