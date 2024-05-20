Indiana set an NBA playoff record

In the nocturnal hours of Tuesday, May 21st, the seventh playoff match of the 2024 NBA season unfolded between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The contest culminated with a scoreline of 130 to 109 in favor of the Knicks.

During this encounter, Indiana demonstrated a shooting accuracy exceeding 67 percent from the field. Such a performance stands as the pinnacle in the annals of NBA playoff history. Indiana attempted 79 field goals, converting 53 of them. Among these 79 attempts, 24 were endeavors to score from beyond the arc, 13 of which found the bottom of the net.

The Los Angeles Lakers might select Bronny James in the NBA Draft. The team has already conducted an interview with the 19-year-old basketball player in Chicago.

In other news, Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced plans for "major changes" to the team during the offseason.

Additionally, the Brooklyn Nets have decided to retire the number 15 jersey, which was worn by Vince Carter. Carter spent 4.5 seasons with the Nets, averaging 23.6 points per game and setting their single-season scoring record with 2,070 points in the 2006-07 season.