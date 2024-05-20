Daily Weekend. Bayer and Man City crowned, Usyk is the first absolute world champion in a 25 years

Last weekend brought some of the top European football championships to a close, as well as giving the world its first outright heavyweight boxing world champion since 1999. Dailysports will tell you about all the interesting things that happened this past weekend in the world of sport.

Lewis is no longer the last absolute world champion. Long live the new king of boxing!

Heavyweight is considered the most important weight class in boxing, so the one who collected all the belts in it can be called the king of the sport. Such a king we found out on the night of 19 May in the fight for the title of absolute world champion between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British Tyson Fury.

"Greedy belly", as Usyk called his opponent through disputes over the fee for the fight, approached the fight in the status of favourite, but the Ukrainian managed to shame his critics, defeating Fury by split decision and taking his WBC belt for himself, becoming the first absolute world champion in the heavyweight division after Lennox Lewis. However, Usyk will not enjoy this title for long.

On June 1, his IBF belt defence will expire, which, among other things, was influenced by the postponement of the Usyk-Fury fight. On that day, the new world champion in this version will be determined, and it will be either Daniel Dubois or Filip Hrgovic.

Unbeaten Bayer secured the title in a winning Bundesliga season

Back on 14 April 2024, Bayer Leverkusen became the German champions for the first time in history, and the only intrigue was whether the Pharmacists would manage to go through the entire season without defeat. As it turned out, they succeeded! With 28 wins and six draws in 34 matches of the season, Xabi Alonso's team made history.

It is noteworthy that despite Bayern's 11-year hegemony, the Recordmeister lost at least once to their rivals in the league. Bayer took advantage of this, becoming the first German team in the 21st century to go the entire season without a loss. In other top leagues, only Arsenal in 2003/04 and Juventus in 2011/12 managed it.

Manchester City are writing history. The Citizens are champions again

The creation of the Premier League in 1992 created a hegemony in the league with Manchester United winning 13 titles, but Sir Alex Ferguson's side failed to win the league for four years in a row, falling behind after a third successive title. And that's where the Red Devils were beaten by their "favourite neighbours".

Manchester City beat West Ham 3-1 on Matchday 38 to claim their eighth league title, half of which the Citizens have won in four consecutive seasons. That figure could have been as many as seven titles in a row had it not been for Liverpool's championship in the 2019/2020 season.

It hasn't been lower yet. Manchester United are also "writing history"

Another Manchester club also wrote itself into history in the last round, although already from the negative side. Despite the victory over Brighton in the last match of the championship, Manchester United finished in an obscenely low eighth place.

The lowest place prior to this season was seventh place in the 2013/2014 season, but this was the first season after Ferguson's 26-year tenure in which David Moyes did not finish the season and Ryan Giggs worked with the team in the last four games of the season.

Through the championship "Mancunians" in the European Cup did not get into the European Cup, therefore the only hope to play at least in the Europa League remains if Manchester United in the FA Cup final on 25 May beat Manchester City.

Another debutant will play in the Champions League next season

The French Championship, despite PSG's win, managed to give fans a pleasant surprise. Modest Brest, who were not a powerful force in Ligue 1 before this season and almost relegated to the lower division in 2021, managed to surprise in this campaign.

Eric Roy's team defeated Toulouse 3-0 in the last round, while Lille, who were breathing down Brest's back, missed out on a win over Lyon, and it was Brest who snatched the bronze medals that allowed the team to play in the Champions League next season.

It is noteworthy that the 2024/2025 euro campaign will be Brest's debut campaign, as the team has never played in continental tournaments before.