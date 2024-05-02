Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich

Ralf Rangnick will not be coaching Bayern Munich in the upcoming season and will continue his collaboration with the Austrian national team, as reported by Christian Falk.

It was initially expected that Rangnick would sign a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2027 and would have influence over the club's transfer policy. For his signature, Bayern would pay the Austrian Football Association 3 million euros.

The current head coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, will officially leave the team after the season, regardless of the results in the Champions League. This was announced by the club's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen.

It's worth noting that Bayern has already lost the chance to win the Bundesliga this season. For the first time in history, Bayer Leverkusen has become the champion of Germany.