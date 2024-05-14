Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?

The foreigner limit in the Saudi league forces local clubs to rotate foreign players, saying goodbye to those they don't need in order to sign desirable players. Al Nassr was no exception.

As reported by Rudi Galetti, Cristiano Ronaldo's team are set to point three foreign players at the door in the summer transfer window. David Ospina will leave as a free agent and for the other two, namely Anderson Talisca and Aymeric Laporte, Al Nassr is ready to listen to offers.

But, if the Brazilian is ready to let go for any money, the Spaniard will be allowed to leave only if the club will offer a good cheque for him. Recall, earlier it was reported that the 30-year-old centre-back is ready to take back by Athletic Bilbao.

Al Nassr are in second place in the Saudi Pro League, having lost the race for the championship to Al-Hilal. With three rounds to go, Al Nassr are 12 points behind the leader and have lost their mathematical chance of the championship.