RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Athletic Bilbao are determined to get back their defender, on whom they earned 65 million euros

Athletic Bilbao are determined to get back their defender, on whom they earned 65 million euros

Football news Today, 10:46
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Athletic Bilbao are determined to get back their defender, on whom they earned 65 million euros Athletic Bilbao are determined to get back their defender, on whom they earned 65 million euros

In January 2018, Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte moved to Manchester City for €65 million. The Baskonia capital are not forgetting about their prized player and intend to bring him back to the team.

According to Marca, Athletic Bilbao want to sign Laporte again, but the 30-year-old centre-back needs to understand that his salary in Spain will be much lower than the one he currently receives in An Nasr.

After giving Manchester City 25 million euros last summer, the Saudi club are not going to lose money, but the Basques have the money to sign the defender, it all depends on how the teams agree.

It is noteworthy that Laporte could have ended up in Baskonia just last summer, but the financially favourable offer of Al-Nasr prompted him to refuse the offer of his former club.

Related teams and leagues
Athletic Club LaLiga Spain
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news Yesterday, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Yesterday, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:59 Bayer will take the fight to Barcelona for Girona captain Football news Today, 12:49 Newcastle will strengthen their defensive line with two signings they won't spend a pound on Football news Today, 12:30 Liverpool legend named van Dijk's next club Football news Today, 12:25 Atletico defender will continue his career in the English Premier League Football news Today, 11:56 15 years ago one of the most scandalous matches in Champions League history was played Football news Today, 11:53 Bids are falling. It is known how much Premier League clubs are willing to offer for Toney Football news Today, 11:24 "In the summer, we'll see what happens next." Ten Hag spoke out about the conflict with Sancho Football news Today, 11:08 The names of the referees who will work at the Champions League semi-finals have been revealed Football news Today, 10:46 Athletic Bilbao are determined to get back their defender, on whom they earned 65 million euros Football news Today, 10:38 Bayern's key player will recover in time for Euro 2024
Sport Predictions
Football Today Excelsior vs Nijmegen prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Udinese vs Napoli prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Lille vs Lyon prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Hockey Today Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football 07 may 2024 Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024