Athletic Bilbao are determined to get back their defender, on whom they earned 65 million euros

In January 2018, Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte moved to Manchester City for €65 million. The Baskonia capital are not forgetting about their prized player and intend to bring him back to the team.

According to Marca, Athletic Bilbao want to sign Laporte again, but the 30-year-old centre-back needs to understand that his salary in Spain will be much lower than the one he currently receives in An Nasr.

After giving Manchester City 25 million euros last summer, the Saudi club are not going to lose money, but the Basques have the money to sign the defender, it all depends on how the teams agree.

It is noteworthy that Laporte could have ended up in Baskonia just last summer, but the financially favourable offer of Al-Nasr prompted him to refuse the offer of his former club.