Can Tuchel do what Xavi did? Bayern have made a clear statement

Recently, Barcelona president Joan Laporta announced that head coach Xavi will continue to work with the team next season, despite the winter announcements. Thoughts that their clubs might do the same have started to creep in amongst Bayern fans, but, the Munich club have already made a decision.

According to Jan-Christian Dreesen, the CEO of the Recordmeister, Thomas Tuchel will definitely be sacked at the end of the season:

"No, there is no possibility to change anything. You have to evaluate the decision by the standards of the time when it was made. It was a very different situation then. Now everything is different, our goal is clear: to reach the final and then, hopefully, to win the Champions League. We will all be happy and then our roads will part," Sky Sports quoted the Bayern chief as saying.

According to the media, the main contender to succeed Tuchel is Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick.