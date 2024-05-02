12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League

On May 2, 2012, one of the most extraordinary and aesthetically pleasing goals in the history of the English Premier League was scored.

In the match between Newcastle and Chelsea, the Magpies unexpectedly defeated their illustrious opponents at Stamford Bridge (0:2). Papiss Cissé distinguished himself with a brace, with one of the goals being recognized as the season's best strike in the English championship.

The Senegalese forward astonished everyone with an incredible shot that sailed over Peter Cech, who seemed utterly unprepared for such audacity from the Newcastle player.

Still trying to figure out how Papiss Cissé pulled this off 12 years later 😱



(via @NUFC)pic.twitter.com/N9aMpAC77P — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 2, 2024

Papiss Cissé departed from Newcastle and the Premier League in 2016, thereafter playing for several clubs in Turkey. The 38-year-old Senegalese's last club was French side Amiens, which he left in the summer of 2023. He has not officially announced his retirement from professional football.