RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction Photo: prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024
Charleston Battery Charleston Battery
USL Championship USA Today, 18:30 Charleston Battery - Hartford Athletic
-
- : -
USA,
Hartford Athletic Hartford Athletic
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Charleston Battery Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Sunday, May 5th, a match of the regular season of the USL Championship will take place. Charleston Battery will host Hartford Athletic at their home ground. The game will kick off at 00:30 Central European Time, and experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Charleston Battery

Representing the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship, Charleston currently sits at the top of the league table with 21 points. It's worth noting that they have played the most matches among all teams - nine. Charleston leads the second-place team by three points. Therefore, in terms of lost points, they are even ahead of the first-place team. Charleston Battery were the runners-up in the previous season's USL Championship. In the last season, they reached the playoff final but lost in a penalty shootout. Speaking of their current form, they have had no problems so far. In nine matches, they have three draws and six wins. They haven't suffered any defeats yet.

Hartford Athletic

The team currently sits in a playoff position. Hartford occupies the sixth place with nine points in their account. In six matches, they have gathered nine points and are only two points ahead of the team in ninth place. It's a decent start for Athletic, considering they finished last in the Eastern Conference in the previous season. Regarding their recent results, in the last five matches, Hartford Athletic managed to win twice and suffered three defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In their last head-to-head encounter, Charleston Battery narrowly defeated Hartford Athletic with a score of 4:3.
  • Hartford Athletic has lost their last three games, while Charleston Battery remains undefeated since the start of the season.
  • In their previous four meetings, Charleston Battery consistently scored at least three goals. Similarly, Hartford Athletic has scored at least once in their last ten consecutive matches.

Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction

Currently, the teams are in slightly different weight categories. Both Hartford and Charleston are in the playoffs, but there is a significant gap between them. It's uncertain whether Athletic can maintain their playoff position. My bet is on Charleston Battery's team total over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.83.

Prediction on game Charleston Battery Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Recommended MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Bet now MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Girona vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Girona Odds: 2.47 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
Memphis 901 FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies prediction USL Championship USA Today, 16:00 Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Memphis 901 FC Odds: 2.27 Tampa Bay Rowdies Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
MMA News Today, 04:36 Flyweight championship fight. Pantoja – Erceg. UFC 301 full card Football news Today, 04:10 Girona – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 03:22 Thomas Tuchel could move to Manchester United if they want to change their coach Motorsport News Today, 02:57 Verstappen is in pole position. Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying results Baseball News Today, 02:27 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 02:06 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Basketball news Yesterday, 16:27 The fifth match awaits. Monaco beat Fenerbahce in the Euroleague playoffs Football news Yesterday, 16:10 Girona vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channels
Sport Predictions
Football Today Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024