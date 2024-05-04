Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game Charleston Battery Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, May 5th, a match of the regular season of the USL Championship will take place. Charleston Battery will host Hartford Athletic at their home ground. The game will kick off at 00:30 Central European Time, and experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Charleston Battery

Representing the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship, Charleston currently sits at the top of the league table with 21 points. It's worth noting that they have played the most matches among all teams - nine. Charleston leads the second-place team by three points. Therefore, in terms of lost points, they are even ahead of the first-place team. Charleston Battery were the runners-up in the previous season's USL Championship. In the last season, they reached the playoff final but lost in a penalty shootout. Speaking of their current form, they have had no problems so far. In nine matches, they have three draws and six wins. They haven't suffered any defeats yet.

Hartford Athletic

The team currently sits in a playoff position. Hartford occupies the sixth place with nine points in their account. In six matches, they have gathered nine points and are only two points ahead of the team in ninth place. It's a decent start for Athletic, considering they finished last in the Eastern Conference in the previous season. Regarding their recent results, in the last five matches, Hartford Athletic managed to win twice and suffered three defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In their last head-to-head encounter, Charleston Battery narrowly defeated Hartford Athletic with a score of 4:3.

Hartford Athletic has lost their last three games, while Charleston Battery remains undefeated since the start of the season.

In their previous four meetings, Charleston Battery consistently scored at least three goals. Similarly, Hartford Athletic has scored at least once in their last ten consecutive matches.

Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction

Currently, the teams are in slightly different weight categories. Both Hartford and Charleston are in the playoffs, but there is a significant gap between them. It's uncertain whether Athletic can maintain their playoff position. My bet is on Charleston Battery's team total over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.83.