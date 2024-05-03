Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Win Tampa Bay Rowdies Odds: 2.27 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the upcoming regular-season match of the USL Championship, Memphis will host Tampa Bay at their home ground. The game is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, and will kick off at 22:00 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Memphis 901

The team competes in the Western Conference, currently occupying the tenth position in the standings. After seven matches, they have only collected six points, trailing the eighth-placed team by two points. It's worth noting that only the top eight teams advance to the playoffs, so the situation can still be turned around. Overall, Memphis has managed just two wins and suffered five defeats in the opening matches. In the previous round, they secured a convincing 3-0 victory away against Birmingham.

Tampa Bay Rowdies

In contrast to Memphis, Tampa Bay plays in the Eastern Conference. Presently, the team is showing promising results, sitting fourth in the table with 13 points from seven matches. They are nine points behind the top spot and hold a five-point lead over the eighth-placed team. Tampa Bay remains undefeated in the current season, with three wins and four draws. In the last round, they convincingly defeated New Mexico 3-0 at home.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In their last head-to-head match, Memphis secured a 4-2 away victory against Tampa Bay. None of their last seven encounters have ended in a draw.

Tampa Bay is unbeaten this season, having played seven matches.

Tampa Bay has scored against Memphis in their last seven matches.

Memphis vs Tampa Bay Prediction

Tampa Bay has had a much stronger start to the season compared to Memphis. Good form plays a significant role. In my opinion, Tampa Bay is the clear favorite in this match. My bet is on the away team to win, with odds of 2.27.