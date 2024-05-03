RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Memphis 901 FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/TampaBayRowdies
Memphis 901 FC Memphis 901 FC
USL Championship USA 04 may 2024, 16:00 Memphis 901 FC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
-
- : -
USA,
Tampa Bay Rowdies Tampa Bay Rowdies
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Tampa Bay Rowdies
Odds: 2.27

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the upcoming regular-season match of the USL Championship, Memphis will host Tampa Bay at their home ground. The game is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, and will kick off at 22:00 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Memphis 901

The team competes in the Western Conference, currently occupying the tenth position in the standings. After seven matches, they have only collected six points, trailing the eighth-placed team by two points. It's worth noting that only the top eight teams advance to the playoffs, so the situation can still be turned around. Overall, Memphis has managed just two wins and suffered five defeats in the opening matches. In the previous round, they secured a convincing 3-0 victory away against Birmingham.

Tampa Bay Rowdies

In contrast to Memphis, Tampa Bay plays in the Eastern Conference. Presently, the team is showing promising results, sitting fourth in the table with 13 points from seven matches. They are nine points behind the top spot and hold a five-point lead over the eighth-placed team. Tampa Bay remains undefeated in the current season, with three wins and four draws. In the last round, they convincingly defeated New Mexico 3-0 at home.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In their last head-to-head match, Memphis secured a 4-2 away victory against Tampa Bay. None of their last seven encounters have ended in a draw.
  • Tampa Bay is unbeaten this season, having played seven matches.
  • Tampa Bay has scored against Memphis in their last seven matches.

Memphis vs Tampa Bay Prediction

Tampa Bay has had a much stronger start to the season compared to Memphis. Good form plays a significant role. In my opinion, Tampa Bay is the clear favorite in this match. My bet is on the away team to win, with odds of 2.27.

Prediction on game Win Tampa Bay Rowdies
Odds: 2.27

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended MelBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Recommended MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:28 A legendary player and currently unemployed coach have received an offer from Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 13:16 Swiantek on her way to the Madrid final lost three times fewer games than Sabalenka Football news Today, 13:09 Napoli have made an offer to Torino for the defender, who is interested in Tottenham Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA officially confirms expansion of applications for national teams for Euro Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024