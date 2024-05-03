Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the 35th round of Serie A, their meeting on May 5 will be held Cagliari - Lecce. Prediction for the match of direct competitors prepared by Dailysports experts.

Cagliari

Sardinians are fighting for survival all season long, the team still has not guaranteed anything, as it is 14th in the championship, the gap from the relegation zone is 3 points. Cagliari in the last round lost away to Genoa with a score of 0:3, which broke the series of four matches without wins, for this period managed to score 6 points.

For more than two months, the team has been showing progress, with only two defeats in ten meetings. The chances of staying in Serie A look high, the main thing is to avoid a slump in the end. The club has five personnel losses before this confrontation.

Lecce

For the "yellow-red" season is not the easiest, they started optimistically, and then rolled to the fight for survival. In the last round Lecce hosted Monza, the hosts managed to open the scoring on 90+2 minutes, but the opponent managed to equalize, in the end 1:1. The team had a good stretch, gaining 7 points in three matches, just such a distance away from the relegation zone, it will be difficult to lose such a handicap in four rounds.

Do not relax at the finish line, the prestige of the club is at stake, although it is also problematic to go higher, as the gap from the 12th line is six points. Injuries will not allow four players to take the field.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The confrontation of the first round ended with a score of 1:1.

On their field Cagliari has not lost in five consecutive matches.

Lecce has not won away in 14 games in a row, but in the last three meetings won two victories.

Cagliari vs Lecce Prediction

In such a battle, the hosts are small favorites, although in general we should expect a difficult and tense battle, which can end with any outcome. The factor of their arena should help Cagliari to achieve the desired result, for this reason we will bet on the success of the Sardinians with a zero forfeit.