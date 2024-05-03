RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Cagliari vs Lecce prediction Photo: https://football-italia.net/ Author unknown
Cagliari Cagliari
Serie A Italy 05 may 2024, 06:30 Cagliari - Lecce
-
- : -
Italy, Cagliari, Unipol Domus
Lecce Lecce
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Within the 35th round of Serie A, their meeting on May 5 will be held Cagliari - Lecce. Prediction for the match of direct competitors prepared by Dailysports experts.

Cagliari

Sardinians are fighting for survival all season long, the team still has not guaranteed anything, as it is 14th in the championship, the gap from the relegation zone is 3 points. Cagliari in the last round lost away to Genoa with a score of 0:3, which broke the series of four matches without wins, for this period managed to score 6 points.

For more than two months, the team has been showing progress, with only two defeats in ten meetings. The chances of staying in Serie A look high, the main thing is to avoid a slump in the end. The club has five personnel losses before this confrontation.

Lecce

For the "yellow-red" season is not the easiest, they started optimistically, and then rolled to the fight for survival. In the last round Lecce hosted Monza, the hosts managed to open the scoring on 90+2 minutes, but the opponent managed to equalize, in the end 1:1. The team had a good stretch, gaining 7 points in three matches, just such a distance away from the relegation zone, it will be difficult to lose such a handicap in four rounds.

Do not relax at the finish line, the prestige of the club is at stake, although it is also problematic to go higher, as the gap from the 12th line is six points. Injuries will not allow four players to take the field.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The confrontation of the first round ended with a score of 1:1.
  • On their field Cagliari has not lost in five consecutive matches.
  • Lecce has not won away in 14 games in a row, but in the last three meetings won two victories.

Cagliari vs Lecce Prediction

In such a battle, the hosts are small favorites, although in general we should expect a difficult and tense battle, which can end with any outcome. The factor of their arena should help Cagliari to achieve the desired result, for this reason we will bet on the success of the Sardinians with a zero forfeit.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended MelBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Recommended MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA has expanded the allowed roster for teams participating in the 2024 EURO Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer Football news Today, 11:36 West Ham will part ways with their head coach after the current season Football news Today, 11:17 Arsenal have rejected the signing of the Newcastle forward and have identified a new top candidate Football news Today, 10:32 Arsenal has no intention of letting go of their striker
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024